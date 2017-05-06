There’s no running from the war in ‘Dunkirk’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Warner Bros Pictures has released a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk that stars Tom Hardy.

Based on an original screenplay by Nolan, the film depicts the British military evacuation from the town of Dunkirk in 1940 which was one of World War II’s biggest rescue operations.

The film stars One Direction’s Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan and Tom Glynn-Carney.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.”

Dunkirk is set for release on July 21.

A screengrab from Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic Dunkirk that stars Tom Hardy and Harry Styles among others.