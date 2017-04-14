‘Their Finest’ star Arterton to the defence of Emma Watson (VIDEO)

LONDON, April 14 — Star of the latest World War Two film Their Finest, Gemma Arterton, called for solidarity among women on Wednesday, following recent criticism of actress Emma Watson after a revealing Vanity Fair photo shoot.

The 31-year-old described Watson as “an incredible role model” and called for women to support each other. Critics said in March that Watson had betrayed her feminist ideals by posing for a revealing picture where parts of her breasts were exposed.

Gemma Arterton poses as she arrives for the UK premiere of '100 Streets' at BFI Southbank in London November 8, 2016. — Reuters picThe British actress and former Harry Potter star later hit back saying feminism was about giving women choice. Arterton's character in Their Finest, Caitrin Cole, drives the narrative in the film, proving her worth as a screenwriter in the male-dominated 1940s film industry.

It crosses drama, romance and comedy and co-star Bill Nighy added it will be well-received by audiences. Their Finest will be released in the UK on April 21 and was released in the United States in early April. — Reuters