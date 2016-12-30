The xx’s ‘I See You’: The first big album of 2017 (VIDEO)

LONDON, Dec 30 — In a year that is expected to bring new releases from Lorde, Gorillaz and Depeche Mode, The xx's I See You is the first hotly anticipated album to drop. Arriving January 13, the trio's third LP is a long-awaited follow-up to 2012's Coexist.

The members of The xx — Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith — are childhood friends who went to school together in South London. The group's self-titled debut album won a Mercury Prize in 2009, setting the stage for the group's success.

After the release of sophomore album Coexist, the band took a hiatus from recording and touring. During that time, Jamie Smith — aka Jamie xx — released a highly-praised solo album, In Colour, which featured his bandmates and whose sound is said to influence the band's new album.

The xx's 'I See You' is out in January 2017. — AFP picFirst announced in November 2016, third album I See You is a 10-track album that the UK indie trio is supporting with a major world tour that will see them perform throughout South America and Europe in the early months 2017.

I See You was recorded in a variety of places — Reykjavik, Los Angeles, New York, London and Marfa, Texas.

In an interview with Pitchfork, the band describes its “vague plan to record in far-flung places” and recounts this process, which began with a residency at Manhattan's Park Avenue Armory Conservancy in 2014.

In the interview — a rare one from the notoriously shy band — Romy Madley Croft talks about performing for Madonna and going outside her comfort zone, Oliver Sim discusses his problems with alcohol and his decision to stop drinking, and Jamie Smith talks about learning to open up and staying connected to the band while touring with In Colour.

I See You is out January 13. Find out more here. — AFP-Relaxnews