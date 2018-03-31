The Weeknd releases surprise new album

The new album is The Weeknd’s first since he won a Grammy in 2017 for ‘Star Boy.’ — AFP picWASHINGTON, March 31 — The R&B sensation known as The Weeknd has released a new album, his label said yesterday.

Republic Records announced the surprise drop of a six-track record entitled My Dear Melancholy.

The profile of the Grammy-winning Toronto singer has quickly grown in the past few years, with hits such as Can’t Feel My Face and I Feel It Coming.

The Weeknd will be among headliners at this year’s Coachella music festival, along with Beyonce and Eminem.

That record featured two Top 10 hits, the title track and I Feel It Coming. — AFP