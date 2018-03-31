Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

The Weeknd releases surprise new album

Saturday March 31, 2018
The new album is The Weeknd’s first since he won a Grammy in 2017 for ‘Star Boy.’ — AFP picThe new album is The Weeknd’s first since he won a Grammy in 2017 for ‘Star Boy.’ — AFP picWASHINGTON, March 31 — The R&B sensation known as The Weeknd has released a new album, his label said yesterday.

Republic Records announced the surprise drop of a six-track record entitled My Dear Melancholy.

The profile of the Grammy-winning Toronto singer has quickly grown in the past few years, with hits such as Can’t Feel My Face and I Feel It Coming.

The Weeknd will be among headliners at this year’s Coachella music festival, along with Beyonce and Eminem.

The new album is The Weeknd’s first since he won a Grammy in 2017 for Star Boy.

That record featured two Top 10 hits, the title track and I Feel It Coming. — AFP

