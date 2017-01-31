The Weeknd holds off John Mayer for top Billboard spot yet again

Musician the Weeknd took the top spot on the Billboard album chart for yet another week. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Canadian rapper The Weeknd held off singer-songwriter John Mayer to take the No 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart for a fourth straight week, according to figures yesterday from Nielsen SoundScan.

After nine weeks on release, The Weeknd’s Starboy added another 56,000 units sold for the week, while Mayer’s new four-song EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One, sold 49,000.

Mayer yesterday announced a North American and European tour to promote the album that will kick off on March 31 in Albany, New York and end in May in London.

In a week of few new album releases, the soundtrack to Oscar-nominated movie La La Land took the No 3 spot.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran again dominated the digital songs chart, which measures online song sales. His single Shape of You, released three weeks ago, sold 103,000 units for the week. — Reuters