The Voice Singapore-Malaysia launches online auditions

The Voice officially opens its online audition in Singapore at 6pm this evening. — Picture by Starhub and mm2 via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 5 — Auditions for The Voice in Singapore and Malaysia are calling for potential contestants.

Starhub announced today that those aged 16 and up can begin to apply for a spot on the show as of 6pm.

Although participants can be of any race or nationality, “talents have to be fluent in Mandarin and able to perform songs in Mandarin”, according to a press release from Starhub.

They must also submit a clip of themselves singing. Clips must be no longer than 90 seconds, and dialect songs such as those in Cantonese or Hokkien are not allowed. Other than that, there is no restriction to the language or genre of the song selected, and applicants may choose between singing a cappella or with an instrument, said the press release. Singing with accompanying music tracks is not allowed.

The Voice will be broadcast on Starhub at the third quarter of this year on Hub E City. The Voice in Singapore and Malaysia is co-produced by Singapore entertainment company mm2, and Malaysia’s Astro.

The auditions close on May 31. Visit www.thevoicesgmy.com — TODAY