The undead are here! Malaysia’s ‘KL24: Zombies’ movie now online (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Malaysia’s very own indie zombie film, KL24: Zombies has finally debuted on YouTube.

Directed by three talented Malaysian directors; James Lee, Gavin Yap and Shamaine Othman, the 90 minute feature length film is told from three different perspectives about a terrible zombie outbreak that occurs in Malaysia.

These people are ready to fight off some zombies in ‘KL24: Zombies’. — Pictures by Cinema OnlineDue to the increasing popularity of zombie-genre films and series like Train to Busan and The Walking Dead, Lee decided to take on a new challenge by creating a zombie film with strong Malaysian elements.

“We want to do something that is rarely done in Malaysia, that’s why we chose a zombie genre,” said the independent director James Lee when met at the gala premiere of KL24: Zombies at mmCineplexes, eCurve on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

The film is also the first ever feature film that has been released on YouTube for free-viewing online, aiming to showcase the talents of independent filmmakers and creates public awareness about independent films to encourage people to support them.

The directors of ‘KL24: Zombies’ (from left) Gavin Yap, James Lee and Shamaine Othman pose for a picture.“Because we knew that we were making something for YouTube, the thinking and creative process that goes into it is very different from the input in a commercial project,” said Gavin Yap, who previously directed mystery drama, Take Me to Dinner.

KL24: Zombies tells a story about the first 24 hours of zombie outbreak in Malaysia as seen from three different points of view; the chaos that takes place when the outbreak first began, a story revolving a man with four wives where his youngest wife has been infected, and a Chinese family along with a Malay girl who has to come together to fend off the infection when it arrives at their doorsteps.

“The film is like an anti-zombie film but with zombies in a really bizarre way,” Shamaine Othman commented.

Enabled by Malaysia’s crowdbacking platform, webe, KL24: Zombies stars Sharifah Amani, Azman Hassan, Pete Teo, Joseph Germani, Sue Tan, Fatimah Abu Bakar, Benji Lim, Thor Kah Hoong, and more. — Cinema Online

The full cast of ‘KL24: Zombies’.