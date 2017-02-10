The top nominees at the Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Beyonce leads the nominations for Sunday’s Grammy Awards with nods in nine categories, including three of the most prestigious.
More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy vote to determine winners of the Grammys, to be announced in a televised gala in Los Angeles.
Here is a list of nominees in the most prominent categories:
Album of the year:
Adele, 25
Beyonce, Lemonade
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Record of the year (for best overall song):
Adele, Hello
Beyonce, Formation
Lukas Graham, 7 Years
Rihanna featuring Drake, Work
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Song of the year (for songwriting):
Adele, Hello. Songwriters Adele and Greg Kurstin
Beyonce, Formation. Songwriters Beyonce along with Khalif Brown of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, Asheton Hogan and Mike Will Made It
Justin Bieber, Love Yourself. Songwriters Bieber along with English star Ed Sheeran and producer Benny Blanco
Lukas Graham, 7 Years. Songwriters are band frontman Lukas Forchhammer and keyboardist Morten Ristorp along with producer Stefan Forrest and composer Morten Pilegaard
Mike Posner, I Took a Pill in Ibiza. No additional songwriters
Best new artiste:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best rap album:
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
Schoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Best rock album:
Blink-182, California
Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I’m Pretty
Gojira, Magma
Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
Best alternative rock album:
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool. — AFP