The top nominees at the Grammy Awards

Singer Carole King onstage at the Pre-Grammy Gala and 'Salute to Industry Icons' honouring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Beyonce leads the nominations for Sunday’s Grammy Awards with nods in nine categories, including three of the most prestigious.

More than 13,000 music professionals in the Recording Academy vote to determine winners of the Grammys, to be announced in a televised gala in Los Angeles.

Here is a list of nominees in the most prominent categories:

Album of the year:

Adele, 25

Beyonce, Lemonade

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the year (for best overall song):

Adele, Hello

Beyonce, Formation

Lukas Graham, 7 Years

Rihanna featuring Drake, Work

Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out

Song of the year (for songwriting):

Adele, Hello. Songwriters Adele and Greg Kurstin

Beyonce, Formation. Songwriters Beyonce along with Khalif Brown of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, Asheton Hogan and Mike Will Made It

Justin Bieber, Love Yourself. Songwriters Bieber along with English star Ed Sheeran and producer Benny Blanco

Lukas Graham, 7 Years. Songwriters are band frontman Lukas Forchhammer and keyboardist Morten Ristorp along with producer Stefan Forrest and composer Morten Pilegaard

Mike Posner, I Took a Pill in Ibiza. No additional songwriters

Best new artiste:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best rap album:

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

Schoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Best rock album:

Blink-182, California

Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira, Magma

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Best alternative rock album:

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

David Bowie, Blackstar

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool. — AFP