‘The Thing’ director to develop his own horror tales for the small screen

Saturday July 8, 2017
12:48 PM GMT+8

‘Tales for a Halloween Night Volume 3’ is coming in October. — Picture courtesy of Storm King Productions‘Tales for a Halloween Night Volume 3’ is coming in October. — Picture courtesy of Storm King ProductionsLOS ANGELES, July 8 — The director and master of the macabre will adapt his graphic novel Tales for a Halloween Night for the small screen, announces specialist sci-fi and fantasy channel Syfy. 

Horror director John Carpenter is set to bring his expertise to the small screen with a scripted anthology based on Tales for a Halloween Night, his own graphic novel published in 2015, which now has two volumes.

The series is billed as a collection of spooky stories, with “tales to warm your toes by on a dark and stormy October night,” explains Syfy, featuring monsters, cemeteries, strange creatures and restless spirits. 

The collaboration with Syfy comes thanks to a recent partnership with Universal Cable Productions, which also includes the development of a second series. This will be based on Nightside, a series of 12 fantasy novels about the misadventures of a private investigator who excels at finding lost things. It’s isn’t yet known where the show will air.

Known for his movies The Thing, Christine, They Live and Vampires, 69-year-old John Carpenter continues to inspire and influence younger generations. A remake of his movie Escape from New York is also in the pipeline, directed by Robert Rodriguez. — AFP-Relaxnews

