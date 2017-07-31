‘The Simpsons’ producers tease second movie is in ‘early stages’

‘The Simpsons’ creators say they’re in the ‘earliest stages’ of a ‘Simpsons Movie’ sequel. — file pic LOS ANGELES, July 31 — It’s been a while, 10 years to be exact, since we last saw The Simpsons on the big screen and its producers are now teasing that a second movie could be in the very “early stages”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, director David Silverman revealed that there have been discussions of a sequel and he would be keen to work on the project.

“I’d love for there to be another one.“We’re still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that.

“We’re thinking it over, but nothing’s happening just yet.…. It’s still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Al Jean also said that the movie had been discussed “just in the vaguest strokes, just in the possibility of it”.

“I’d say [it’s in] the very earliest stages.”

Fox has yet to officially comment or give the go-ahead for The Simpsons Movie 2.