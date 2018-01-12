‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Three Billboards’ win big at Critics’ Choice

Director Guillermo del Toro with his Critics Choice Awards for Best Director and Best Picture on January 11, 2018. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — The 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards gave four awards to overall Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri close behind it on three.

Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy thriller The Shape of Water added to its trophy cabinet with four further wins at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11, 2018, including the overall Best Picture accolade.

It rose to the surface of the ceremony’s most prestigious film category ahead of nine other highly praised features: The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Del Toro collected Best Director, with the picture also receiving Best Production Design and Best Score. The film’s director and its composer, Alexandre Desplat won the very same at the Golden Globes earlier in January.

The run of wins are a boost for the movie whose international release schedule gets underway this week.

Furthermore, it is in the running for top honours at the Producers Guild Awards on January 20 and the Directors Guild Awards on February 8, both of which are considered strong indicators of eventual Oscar success.

Another recurrent winner throughout the 2018 awards season, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, scooped three awards, all on the acting side.

Frances McDormand took Best Actress, Sam Rockwell took Best Supporting Actor, and the Best Acting Ensemble likewise went to the incendiary feature.

“Three Billboards..,” too, is a nominee ahead of the DGA and PGA awards; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its Oscar nominees on January 23, 2018, ahead of a March 4 ceremony.

And McDormand and Rockwell’s Critics’ Choice wins follow on from nominations for the very same at January 21st’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, the equivalent predictor of Oscar glory where acting accolades are concerned.

Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his portrayal of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, which was one of three double winners in film thanks to the accompanying Best Hair and Makeup award.

Margot Robbie received Best Actress in a Comedy for her portrayal of Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and Alison Janney received Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tonya’s mother.

Suburban horror Get Out (Best Original Screenplay, Best Sci-Fi or Horror) and animated adventure Coco (Best Animated Feature, Best Song) were the night’s other double winners in film.

The Big Sick won Best Comedy, Wonder Woman was Best Action Movie, James Franco received Best Comedy Actor for The Disaster Artist, and Brooklynn Prince was the year’s Best Young Actor or Actress for The Florida Project.

In The Fade won Best Foreign Language Film, repeating its feat against a similar field at the Golden Globes five days earlier. — AFP-Relaxnews