The Rock meets boy who saved brother by copying ‘San Andreas’ scene (VIDEO)

The 10-year-old boy made headlines around the world for saving his brother’s life after remembering a scene from his favourite film ‘San Andreas’ starring Johnson. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met a very star-struck Jacob O’Connor yesterday.

The 45-year-old actor shared a video and pictures of himself with the real-life hero and his family yesterday, as they visited him on the set of Skyscraper.

“Jacob saved his two-year-old brother, Dylan, who he found face-down in a pool and started giving him chest compressions, and he learned that from a movie I made called San Andreas,” Johnson explains.

“I just want to say, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It’s an honour meeting this kid.”

The actor was also touched that O’Connor had on a shirt with Johnson’s two dogs on it that he rescued from his pool.

“Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut,” he explained. “Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little two-year-old brother's life.”

According to media reports, O’Connor from Roseville, Michigan found two-year-old Dylan floating face-down in a swimming pool.

He proceeded to pull his brother out of the pool and started giving him chest compressions, because he remembered seeing The Rock doing the exact same thing in one of his favourite films, San Andreas.

The scene in question was the one where The Rock’s character tries to save his on-screen daughter.

Dylan was then rushed to hospital and went on to make a full recovery.