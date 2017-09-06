The Rock meets boy who saved brother by copying ‘San Andreas’ scene (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met a very star-struck Jacob O’Connor yesterday.
The 10-year-old boy made headlines around the world for saving his brother’s life after remembering a scene from his favourite film San Andreas starring Johnson.
Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug. 😂🤙🏾. A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero
The 45-year-old actor shared a video and pictures of himself with the real-life hero and his family yesterday, as they visited him on the set of Skyscraper.
“Jacob saved his two-year-old brother, Dylan, who he found face-down in a pool and started giving him chest compressions, and he learned that from a movie I made called San Andreas,” Johnson explains.
“I just want to say, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It’s an honour meeting this kid.”
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ
The actor was also touched that O’Connor had on a shirt with Johnson’s two dogs on it that he rescued from his pool.
“Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut,” he explained. “Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little two-year-old brother's life.”
Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE. Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol. Thank you to our entire #Skyscraper crew for all doing their part to make this visit special for this family. #OnSet #RockWonka #OConnorFamily #SugarRush🍫
According to media reports, O’Connor from Roseville, Michigan found two-year-old Dylan floating face-down in a swimming pool.
He proceeded to pull his brother out of the pool and started giving him chest compressions, because he remembered seeing The Rock doing the exact same thing in one of his favourite films, San Andreas.
Big Rock hugs for mama Christa O'Connor. As you can imagine, she's so proud of her son and even more, so grateful to have her boys. She told me that at first she wondered "Wait, I am just calling Jacob a hero because I'm a proud mom and he's my son? Then I said, no wait.. he IS a real hero for saving his brother's life". Amen. Yup, he sure is. Thank you so much Christa for flying out to Vancouver to allow us to meet you and your boys, Jacob and Gavin. We had a blast and grateful to have you on our set. #OConnorFamily #ProudMama
The scene in question was the one where The Rock’s character tries to save his on-screen daughter.
Dylan was then rushed to hospital and went on to make a full recovery.