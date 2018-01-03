The Rock gives a shout-out to Malaysian ‘Jumanji’ fans! (VIDEO)

Dwayne Johnson is revelling in the love from Malaysians for his latest movie, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Can you smell what The Rock is cooking — for his Malaysian fans?

If you happen to be perusing Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's latest Instagram updates, you'll notice a succession of videos of him thanking fans for showing some love to his new movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

One of the videos shows the wrestler-turned-actor giving a shout out to his fans in Malaysia.

"This is our second weekend opening Jumanji in Malaysia and we are already the third biggest movie of all time, which is incredible in our second week," the "Jumanji" star said.

"I love you Malaysia, I thank you. Keep enjoying Jumanji."

He even goes down memory lane to show just how grateful he is to his Malaysian fans, putting the following in his video caption: "Our roots go way back years ago as I had some of my best (and gruelling) wrestling matches right there in Kuala Lumpur. Unforgettable times. I'm forever grateful for your love over the years."

The new Jumanji opened on December 21, 2017 in Malaysia and to date it has racked up RM48.29 million as of January 1, 2018, as revealed by Sony Pictures Malaysia, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time in the country.

Worldwide, the movie currently has grossed US$338.2 million (RM1.36 billion), based on Box Office Mojo stats. It opened second on December 20 in North America and has since kept its place, trailing behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opened five days earlier from it. — CinemaOnline