‘The Punisher’ renewed for second season

Jon Bernthal as the Punisher in ‘Marvel’s Daredevil’. — Picture courtesy of NetflixLOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Netflix’s PTSD superhero series The Punisher is coming back for a second round, though the online streaming service isn’t saying when.

Just as the first season of The Punisher was teased for over a year before receiving a debut date

a month before its November 2017 release, season two has been announced while its day of arrival remains unknown.

After featuring in TV series The Walking Dead and Mob City as well as high-profile feature films The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury and Sicario, Jon Bernthal incarnated ex-military vigilante The Punisher for Marvel, introduced through 2016’s season 2 storyline of Daredevil.

This version of Marvel’s violent anti-hero crimefighter explores his identity as Frank Castle, an ex-Marine struggling with psychological traumas accumulated during active military service, while facing off against a dangerous, powerful enemy that has already extinguished his family.

The series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter feeds announced the renewal by means of a brief visual identity clip; on YouTube, Netflix published a behind-the-scenes featurette looking back on the making of season one.

Starring alongside Bernthal in season one were Ebon Moss-Bachrach as ex-NSA agent and technical support Micro, Amber Rose Revah as dual nationality Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani, Ben Barnes as an old friend and the founder of a Private Military Corporation, Paul Schulze as a shadowy CIA director, and Deborah Ann Woll as an investigative journalist and a link between Castle and Daredevil.

The Punisher was the sixth product of a relationship between Marvel Studios and Netflix, following Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and ensemble series The Defenders. — AFP-Relaxnews