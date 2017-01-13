‘The People v OJ,’ ‘Veep’ among DGA double nominations (VIDEO)

‘The People v OJ Simpson,’ winner of nine Emmys and two Baftas. — Picture courtesy of FX NetworksLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Want to know which specific TV episodes the Directors Guild Awards (DGA) thinks were among 2016’s best? Read on.

Comedy shows Veep, Silicon Valley and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee have earned two nominations each ahead of the Directors Guild of America awards on February 4, 2017, as has historical adaptation The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Because the awards are given to directors rather than the shows themselves, and because TV series quite often use a number of different directors throughout a season, the DGA has to be quite specific about which particular episodes it considers the most outstanding in each field.

For high-stakes, high public interest legal drama The People v OJ Simpson, the series opener and its half-way point are nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series; episode 5, Race Card, was the only one helmed by John Singleton (of Boyz n the Hood and 2 Fast 2 Furious fame.) He was previously nominated for an Emmy for his work on the series.

Season three episodes one (Founder Friendly) and nine (Daily Active Users) are Silicon Valley contributions in the Comedy Series category, earning nominations for Alec Berg of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mike Judge of Office Space.

And Veep brings season five episode four, Mother (Dale Stern, a long-time assistant director on the series) and final episode Inauguration (Becky Martin, Peep Show) to the Comedy table.

The debut season for topical talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is put forward in two separate categories that accommodate variety, talk, news, and sports shows.

Both recognise the show’s US Election coverage, with the first being for its election night broadcast A Very Special Full Frontal Special, and the second for November 9th’s episode 30, Post-Election, which was part of its regularly programmed late night broadcasting.

Also nominated in Comedy is another of 2016’s new shows, Atlanta (episode 7, talk show satire BAN,) while the penultimate episode from Game of Thrones season six, Battle of the Bastards, was also nominated in drama alongside the hugely well received debuts from 2016 Stranger Things and Westworld.

For a full list of nominations in children’s programmes, reality, documentary, talk and news shows, and more, see the DGA’s complete announcement.

The Director’s Guild is to announce its nominations in film, widely viewed as predictive of the Oscar’s Best Director and Best Picture awards, on January 12, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews