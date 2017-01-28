‘The Passage’ set for Fox TV makeover

‘The Passage: A Novel’ by Justin Cronin. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 28 — Vampire novel The Passage is set to get a TV transformation courtesy of Fox.

The best-selling novel by Justin Cronin, the first in a trilogy, is being adapted for the screen by writer Elizabeth Heldens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A pilot is reported to be in the works, with Fox describing the potential series as “a government conspiracy thriller” that becomes a “post-apocalyptic saga with vampires.” The show will be produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Max Reeves, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker executive producing. — AFP-Relaxnews