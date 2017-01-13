Damien from ‘The Omen’ may be jailed on Friday the 13th

A four-year-old Harvey Spencer Stephens as Damien Thorn, the Antichrist, in the 1976 horror classic, ‘The Omen.’ — Screen grab from IMDBLONDON, Jan 13 — In a strange twist of fate that will surely live on as a pub quiz question, former child star Harvey Spencer Stephens could be jailed today for a road rage attack.

But who’s that?

If you are a horror fan, you will know him as the child actor who played Damien Thorn, the pint-sized Antichrist, in The Omen.

It’s probably a good time to point out that today is, of all things, Friday the 13th.

According to The Sun, Stephens, now 46, faces jail time after he admitted punching two cyclists in a road rage attack.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage after the incident near Westerham in Kent, on August 21 last year.

He is due to be sentenced today.

Naturally, horror fans will tell you there is a key scene in The Omen in which Damien coolly watches his mother fall to her death while he’s riding a tricycle.

Stephens was only four when he played one of the creepiest kids in cinema.

Although he now reportedly works as a property developer, he had a cameo in the 2006 version of The Omen as a tabloid journalist.