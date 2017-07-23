‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ gets a new trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Warner Bros has just released a new trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie at San Diego’s annual Comic-Con.

The animated film features the voice talents of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn, and Jackie Chan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.”

The Lego Ninjago Movie is set for release on September 22.

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ hits cinemas on September 22. — Screengrab from YouTube