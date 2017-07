The latest ‘Defenders’ trailer is out (VIDEO)

SAN DIEGO, July 22 — With the upcoming ‘The Defenders’ TV show happening next month, the cast came to preview the show at the San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC).

All episodes of Marvel’s 'The Defenders' streaming only on Netflix August 18.At the SDCC, besides showing the first episode of the show, a new trailer was also launched, with characters from the recent ‘Iron Fist’ also making an appearance.

Also look out for Sigourney Weaver’s appearance in the show as a villain.