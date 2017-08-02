‘The Last Jedi’ will give Carrie Fisher an ‘amazing’ send-off, says John Boyega

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of 'Star Wars, The Force Awakens' in Leicester Square, London December 16, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — John Boyega has revealed that late actress Carrie Fisher will get an “amazing” send-off in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boyega told ABC News in a recent interview that Fisher’s iconic character, princess turned general Leia Organa, will make a final appearance in the perfect manner.

“This movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way. And she is still kept alive in this franchise. That’s the beauty of it: She lives forever in a sense.”

Boyega also revealed that Leia and Finn have multiple scenes together in this next Star Wars instalment: “We really enjoyed each other’s company.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 18.