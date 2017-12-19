‘The Last Jedi’ rakes in US$450.8m worldwide in opening (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Star Wars: The Last Jedi — the latest episode in the blockbuster space saga — has raked in more than US$450 million (RM1.83 billion) worldwide since hitting theatres, Disney said Monday — a major success for the most-hyped movie of the year.

The film directed by Rian Johnson — which features the late Carrie Fisher’s final performance as Princess Leia — took in US$220 million in North America, and another US$230.8 million overseas, a Disney spokesman said.

It was the fifth biggest global box office debut in history, the company said.

It was also the second biggest opening in US history and in December — only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens — the opener of the saga’s sequel trilogy that took US$248 million on its debut weekend.

The Last Jedi sees the return of the characters introduced in The Force Awakens — with Rey (Daisy Ridley) looking to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to teach her about The Force.

Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ — Reuters pic

One of the film’s key draws for fans is to find out the fate of Leia. Fisher died in December 2016 at the age of 60, shortly after wrapping up filming her scenes.

In November, Disney — which acquired Lucasfilm five years ago — announced plans for a new Star Wars trilogy, the fourth, as well as a live-action television series.

“We have big ambitions for the Star Wars franchise,” Disney chief executive Robert Iger said at the time.

Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, will develop the new films.

Star Wars — the brain child of George Lucas — has grown into the most lucrative and influential movie franchise of all time since the original film was released in 1977. — AFP-Relaxnews