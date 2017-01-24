Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:17 am GMT+8

The Killers set to play at British Summer Time this July

A file picture of American rock band The Killers. — AFP picA file picture of American rock band The Killers. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 24 — The Killers have landed a new gig as one of the headline acts for the upcoming London festival British Summer Time.

The US group will take to the stage in London’s Hyde Park on July 8, NME reports, in what is set to be their only UK festival appearance of the year. Additional headliners include Elbow, White Lies and Tears for Fears.

Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Green Day and Kings Of Leon are just some of the big names to have signed up to the festival, with concerts scheduled for various dates throughout June and July.

For more info, visit http://www.bst-hydepark.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews

