The internet is not happy that Danny DeVito won’t be ‘Detective Pikachu’

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the live-action Pokemon movie ‘Detective Pikachu’. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Ryan Reynolds has signed on to star in Legendary’s live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu and not everyone seems happy with the news.

Fans who thought Danny DeVito would be the perfect choice for the character are not happy with the casting and many took to social media to voice their shock.

When the Detective Pikachu video game was released in Japan in 2016, dedicated fans pushed a petition for DeVito to voice the titular character, but DeVito declined to audition for the role. And when word of a movie was released, many fans had once again hoped that they would consider DeVito when casting the starring role.

Now that Reynolds will be catching ‘em all as Detective Pikachu, fans have taken to Twitter to voice out their opinions about this — not all necessarily negative. Here’s a few of the best tweets:

My reaction to finding out Ryan Reynolds is playing #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/7zwlXqPrMI — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) December 6, 2017

Q: Is Detective Pikachu going to be any good without Danny DeVito?



A: pic.twitter.com/K9JpWCJ1bx — Admiral Squishy🌼 (@Ramwoc87) December 7, 2017

Ryan reynolds will never top thishttps://t.co/EaL9TkZgrh — Wreathtip (@Reeftip23) December 7, 2017

Casting Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu is a slap to the face to fans who wanted Danny DeVito as Pikachu pic.twitter.com/wPRQJSRkK9 — Die Monster Die (@demifiendkane) December 7, 2017