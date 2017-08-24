The internet gets cheeky over Tom Cruise’s ‘fake bum’ from ‘Valkyrie’

Tom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — We never in a million years thought we would say this but apparently Tom Cruise’s derriere or rather lack of it is quite a hot topic online at the moment.

Yup believe it or not, many Twitter users are debating that Tom’s tush from a scene in 2008 movie Valkyrie could have gotten a boost thanks to some good old padding.

Twitter user @iluvbutts247 posted a screenshot of that scene from the movie and accused Cruise, who just happens to work his butt off in all his movies (okay, we just couldn’t help it, pun intended!), of using a prosthetic insert.

He captioned the scene: “Hello, please, I present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe.”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the accusations to spark an out all investigation by Twitter users who came to the somewhat conclusion that it is indeed padding. Check it out below:

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

is it fake because

1) it is unexpectedly bootylicious, or

2) it appears impervious to bullet grazing or nasty rocks

? — Syazwina Saw (蘇薇娜) (@syazwinasaw) August 21, 2017

and just fyi i'm aware it's a padded stunt-butt. i do not care. it is still beautiful and hilarious. — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017