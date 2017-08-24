Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

The internet gets cheeky over Tom Cruise’s ‘fake bum’ from ‘Valkyrie’

Thursday August 24, 2017
04:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia nets gold, bronze on fourth day of shooting eventMalaysia nets gold, bronze on fourth day of shooting event

Malaysian women to march against toxic, sexist politics on Sept 10Malaysian women to march against toxic, sexist politics on Sept 10

Winning ticket for US$700m Powerball jackpot sold in MassachusettsWinning ticket for US$700m Powerball jackpot sold in Massachusetts

The Edit: This ‘doll’ model is the freakiest thing you’ll see todayThe Edit: This ‘doll’ model is the freakiest thing you’ll see today

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picTom Cruise attends an event to promote the film ‘The Mummy’ in Los Angeles May 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — We never in a million years thought we would say this but apparently Tom Cruise’s derriere or rather lack of it is quite a hot topic online at the moment.

Yup believe it or not, many Twitter users are debating that Tom’s tush from a scene in 2008 movie Valkyrie could have gotten a boost thanks to some good old padding.

Twitter user @iluvbutts247 posted a screenshot of that scene from the movie and accused Cruise, who just happens to work his butt off in all his movies (okay, we just couldn’t help it, pun intended!), of using a prosthetic insert.

He captioned the scene: “Hello, please, I present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe.”

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the accusations to spark an out all investigation by Twitter users who came to the somewhat conclusion that it is indeed padding. Check it out below: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline