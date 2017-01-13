‘The Good Wife’ actor Chris Noth joins Discovery drama ‘Manifesto’

Chris Noth is joining Discovery’s upcoming drama series, ‘Manifesto.’ — AFPpicLOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Chris Noth is joining Discovery’s upcoming Unabomber drama, Manifesto reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Good Wife actor is joining Paul Bettany for the new eight-episode series, which will tell the story of how the FBI captured Ted Kaczynski, one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world.

Noth is set to play Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI who supervised the Unabomber Task Force.

Keisha Castle-Hughes, who was previously reported as being in talks for the show, has also now been confirmed to play Tabby, a street agent who partners with FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, played by Sam Worthington.

Filming on the project begins at the end of month in Atlanta. — AFP-Relaxnews