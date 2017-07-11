The Force is with us: Woody Harrelson talks Han Solo spin-off

The first official image of the cast of the upcoming intergalactic adventure has just been released by Lucasfilm. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — Rough patch or not, Woody Harrelson believes the Han Solo movie has nothing to worry about.

The reason Harrelson believes everything is in capable hands is because award-winning director Ron Howard has now stepped in to finish the movie after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired following creative differences with Lucasfilm.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Harrelson revealed he’s not at all worried about the recent director shake-up and says Howard is “awesome”.

“Oh, you can relax, man — because obviously the Force is with us.

“Ron is great. He’s awesome. He’s such a gentleman and so prepared. And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands,” he added.

Harrelson is set to play a mysterious mentor to young Han Solo in the film which is set to hit theatres on May 25, 2018.