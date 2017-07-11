Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

The Force is with us: Woody Harrelson talks Han Solo spin-off

Tuesday July 11, 2017
05:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 carThe Edit: Audi launches new technology-packed A8 car

Venus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finalsVenus and Muguruza win spots in Wimbledon semi-finals

The Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in MalawiThe Edit: Madonna to open paediatric hospital wing in Malawi

The Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its gutsThe Edit: Meet the only creature known to pump blood with its guts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The first official image of the cast of the upcoming intergalactic adventure has just been released by Lucasfilm. ― AFP picThe first official image of the cast of the upcoming intergalactic adventure has just been released by Lucasfilm. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 11 — Rough patch or not, Woody Harrelson believes the Han Solo movie has nothing to worry about.

The reason Harrelson believes everything is in capable hands is because award-winning director Ron Howard has now stepped in to finish the movie after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired following creative differences with Lucasfilm.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Harrelson revealed he’s not at all worried about the recent director shake-up and says Howard is “awesome”.  

“Oh, you can relax, man — because obviously the Force is with us.

“Ron is great. He’s awesome. He’s such a gentleman and so prepared. And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands,” he added.

Harrelson is set to play a mysterious mentor to young Han Solo in the film which is set to hit theatres on May 25, 2018.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline