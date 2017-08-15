‘The Florida Project’ shows us the happy side of an ugly reality (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — A24 has just released the first trailer for director Sean Baker’s The Florida Project that stars Willem Dafoe.

The film centres on six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) and Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the stern but kind-hearted manager at the budget motel they live in. As Moonee finds adventure in the community of cheap motels surrounding Disney World, Halley weathers hardship. The story shows the hard life as seen through the eyes of youthful adventure.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The story of a precocious six-year-old and her ragtag group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while the adults around them struggle with hard times.”

The Florida Project is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from ‘The Florida Project’ that stars Willem Dafoe among others.