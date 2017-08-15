Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘The Florida Project’ shows us the happy side of an ugly reality (VIDEO)

Tuesday August 15, 2017
12:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries onThe Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries on

Sexual predators at home: When family members prey on their ownSexual predators at home: When family members prey on their own

Sheep jokes abound after Aussie DPM exposed as NZ citizenSheep jokes abound after Aussie DPM exposed as NZ citizen

The Edit: How the humble cardigan is back in fashionThe Edit: How the humble cardigan is back in fashion

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — A24 has just released the first trailer for director Sean Baker’s The Florida Project that stars Willem Dafoe.   

The film centres on six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinaite) and Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the stern but kind-hearted manager at the budget motel they live in. As Moonee finds adventure in the community of cheap motels surrounding Disney World, Halley weathers hardship. The story shows the hard life as seen through the eyes of youthful adventure.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The story of a precocious six-year-old and her ragtag group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure, while the adults around them struggle with hard times.”

The Florida Project is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from ‘The Florida Project’ that stars Willem Dafoe among others.A screengrab from ‘The Florida Project’ that stars Willem Dafoe among others.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline