‘The Flash’ star weds Sabahan fiancee in Kota Kinabalu

Gustin shared a photo of the duo with some buildings at the background, which sharp-eyed local fans identified to be in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture via InstagramKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Flash star Thomas Grant Gustin was recently spotted in Sabah for a customary wedding with his half-Kadazan fiancee Andrea Thoma.

According to The Star Online, Gustin arrived in Sabah on December 17 and returned to the US yesterday, with the wedding taking place at Thoma’s family home in Penampang.

The lovebirds also managed to squeeze in a private trip to Gaya Island, with Thoma sharing photos of the resort they stayed in, while Gustin's photos showed the duo in front of some buildings, which sharp-eyed local fans identified to be in Kota Kinabalu.

While locals were quick to recognise Gustin, many respected their privacy and refrained from approaching the couple.

“They were very respectful. Most of them would just come up to us requesting for a photo if they saw us. There were not many who would sneak a picture or come rudely up to us,” Gustin was quoted as saying.

Gustin says he looks forward to visiting Sabah more often now that he is married to Ohio-born Thoma, and is reportedly looking to buy land and property in the state.

The couple is said to be planning a wedding reception in the US sometime next year.