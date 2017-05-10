‘The Flash’ star gets engaged to half-Sabahan girl

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Flash star Thomas Grant Gustin, who plays the lead role in the TV series, is now off the market after he popped the all-important question to his leading lady, half-Sabahan lass Andrea ‘LA’ Thoma, according to The Star Online today.
Thoma, who is half-Kadazan, frequently posts pictures of the time she spends together with Gustin on her Instagram account @lathoma.
Both Gustin and Thoma posted a picture of themselves on the beach while Thoma was wearing a diamond engagement ring on their respective Instagram accounts over a week ago. While Gustin did not caption his, Thoma wrote, “I can’t believe this boy is signing up to let me eat his face for the rest of our lives”.
Thoma has also shared pictures of her Sabahan heritage, posing in traditional Kadazan attire with her family.
Thoma also holds a PhD, as apparent when she posted pictures of her graduation when she got her doctorate.
Gustin, 27, is known for his role as superhero Barry Allen/The Flash on the CW’s The Flash and Arrow, and has also appeared in Fox series Glee as Sebastian Smythe, performing Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal with Santana Lopez (played by actress Naya Rivera.