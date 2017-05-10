Last updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 5:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Showbiz

‘The Flash’ star gets engaged to half-Sabahan girl

Wednesday May 10, 2017
02:58 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bruce Lee biopic ‘Little Dragon’ to be shot in MalaysiaBruce Lee biopic ‘Little Dragon’ to be shot in Malaysia

South Korean stocks end lower after Moon Jae-in’s winSouth Korean stocks end lower after Moon Jae-in’s win

Pogba’s record transfer to Man United comes under Fifa scrutinyPogba’s record transfer to Man United comes under Fifa scrutiny

New Zealand plans to abolish blasphemy laws after Stephen Fry probeNew Zealand plans to abolish blasphemy laws after Stephen Fry probe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

‘The Flash’ star Thomas Grant Gustin (right) is seen posing in costume with Andrea Thoma (left). — Picture via Instagram/lathoma‘The Flash’ star Thomas Grant Gustin (right) is seen posing in costume with Andrea Thoma (left). — Picture via Instagram/lathomaKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Flash star Thomas Grant Gustin, who plays the lead role in the TV series, is now off the market after he popped the all-important question to his leading lady, half-Sabahan lass Andrea ‘LA’  Thoma, according to The Star Online today.

Thoma, who is half-Kadazan, frequently posts pictures of the time she spends together with Gustin on her Instagram account @lathoma.

Both Gustin and Thoma posted a picture of themselves on the beach while Thoma was wearing a diamond engagement ring on their respective Instagram accounts over a week ago. While Gustin did not caption his, Thoma wrote, “I can’t believe this boy is signing up to let me eat his face for the rest of our lives”.

 

I can't believe this boy is signing up to let me eat his face for the rest of our lives❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by LA Thoma (@lathoma3) on

Thoma has also shared pictures of her Sabahan heritage, posing in traditional Kadazan attire with her family.

 

My aunts, cousins, and I in our traditional Kadazan tribal clothing for the Ka'amatan festival.

A post shared by LA Thoma (@lathoma3) on

Thoma also holds a PhD, as apparent when she posted pictures of her graduation when she got her doctorate.

 

Dr. Thoma, Dr. Thoma, Dr. Thoma 📚📖✏️ #DPT #graduation

A post shared by LA Thoma (@lathoma3) on

Gustin, 27, is known for his role as superhero Barry Allen/The Flash on the CW’s The Flash and Arrow, and has also appeared in Fox series Glee as Sebastian Smythe, performing Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal with Santana Lopez (played by actress Naya Rivera. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline