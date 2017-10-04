‘The First Wives Club’ set for TV reboot

Original cast of ‘The First Wives Club,’ Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, rehearsing for the 1997 Academy Awards. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton comedy The First Wives Club is on its way towards a small-screen remake courtesy of the screenwriter behind Girls Trip.

Tracy Oliver's rise to fame began with her work on The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, Issa Rae's webseries sitcom that evolved into hit HBO comedy Insecure.

She's since been involved with alien-themed family comedy The Neighbors, success story drama Survivor's Remorse, Ice Cube's Barbershop: The Next Cut, and July 2017 friendship comedy Girls Trip.

The last was especially successful in terms of box office performance, demographic history, and critical reception.

Accruing US$115 million (RM487 million) in US theatrical revenue (US$135 million worldwide, with international distribution still ongoing), it made Oliver the first female African-American screenwriter to see their movie push north of US$100 million domestically.

And with an 89 per cent Rotten Tomatoes approval score and 7.1/10 Metacritic average, Girls Trip was an R-rated comedy that got the thumbs-up from theatregoers and professional reviewers: See also Deadpool, Spy, 21 Jump Street, Bridesmaids and Horrible Bosses.

That's why it's worth keeping an eye on what Oliver's up to, and she's now landed the writer's job on a new series based on The First Wives Club, a 1996 movie about three college friends who reunite as middle-aged women.

Together they find more satisfactory ways to deal with their absent husbands and, together, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton overcame lukewarm reviews and pulled in over US$180 million in ticket receipts.

The three actresses are getting back together for Divanation, a 30-years-later pop group comedy in development at Netflix, and Paramount is now resurrecting its First Wives Club for its Paramount Network channel.

"My mom, sis and I ❤'ed the hell out of this growing up!," an exuberant Oliver wrote on Twitter. "Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast."

Paramount Network starts broadcasting January 18, 2018, replacing the old Spike TV network, though there's no announcement regarding an air date for the new First Wives Club series. — AFP-Relaxnews