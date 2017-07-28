‘The Emoji Movie’ from cell phone world hits theatres today (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — The animated feature set in a cell phone world tells the story of emojis rebelling against portraying just one emotion their entire lives.

On face value a comedy about emoticons may seem shallow, but the film touches on topics like inclusiveness, self expression and friendship at a time when people's cell phones dominate thier interactions with others.

If for no other reason, Sir Patrick Stewart being cast as an animated poop should draw in the crowds.

Cast members Patrick Stewart (left) and TJ Miller attend the premiere for 'The Emoji Movie' in Los Angeles, California July 23, 2017. — ReutersThe Shakespearan actor reflects on his role.

Stewart says: “What's fun about 'Poop' is that he has insight into who and what he is and out of that insight comes a sense of humour which allows him to use euphemisms about what he represents in a witty way.”

Sony pictures hopes Emojis are as popular in theatres as they are on phones. — Reuters