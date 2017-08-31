The deleted ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven finale scene that joins the dots

A crucial meeting between the Three-Eyed Raven and the Lady of Winterfell ended up on the cutting room floor. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — The season seven finale of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday night, and there’s one scene that’s left some fans confused.

Stop here if you haven’t watched the episode titled “The Wolf and the Dragon” yet.

Just when it seemed like Littlefinger had succeeded in turning Sansa and Arya Stark against each other in the season finale, the sisters revealed that they had actually teamed up to execute the master manipulator.

But how did we get here?

It turns out the sisters had some assistance from their brother, Bran.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran aka the Three-Eyed Raven, spoke to Variety about a scene that would have cleared some of that confusion, but ended up getting cut from the finale.

He explained: “We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines.

“So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister.

“So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, s***.’”

Though there’s been no official word just yet, Game of Thrones season eight is currently slated to return in late 2018 or early 2019.