The Darkness drops new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ tomorrow

Justin Hawkins of the English band The Darkness performs on the second day of Rock in Rio festival. — AFP picLONDON, Oct 5 — The Darkness are back on the scene — they’ve already dropped two new singles, and announced dates for a huge UK tour timed with the October 6 release of their new album Pinewood Smile.

Almost 15 years ago, the Darkness’s 1980s-era pop-metal sound earned them swift success. I Believe in a Thing Called Love was a radio fixture from their 2003 debut Permission to Land (which topped the British charts for a month). The poor reviews of their 2005 follow-up, however, eventually led to a period of hiatus. Their 2012 return didn’t fare much better: Hot Cakes was rushed to coincide with an appearance at England’s Download Festival with Def Leppard.

The band’s last album was the 10-song effort Last of Our Kind. Justin Hawkins, the lead singer of the Darkness, told Rolling Stone in 2015: “We should be doing things that are challenging in the sense that people can’t tell if we’re serious or not... There’s a line, and when we’re doing our best stuff, we’re walking directly along that line.” Of that album’s lead single “Barbarian,” Hawkins said: “It’s got a bit of Genesis and AC/DC and all those things I love.”

“Rock has always had a certain amount of humor attached to it,” guitarist Dan Hawkins (and Justin Hawkins’ brother) told NME. “There’s almost too much of a risk to not take yourself serious these days.”

That sense of tongue and cheek has yielded mixed results.

“Supportive critics celebrated the way the British band had ‘a healthy sense of metal’s ridiculousness.’ What they meant was that their music and presentation came with a kind of in-built Spinal Tap element, a self-inoculating dose of irony... the Darkness suffered from an uncontrollable urge to wink at their audience,” a music critic wrote for Pitchfork in a Guide to Parody in Popular Music, which cited 2003’s I Believe in a Thing Called Love.

If the parody was appreciated at first, the AV Club was skeptical of its lasting power. ”Any momentum The Darkness is still riding from 2003’s I Believe In A Thing Called Love has pretty much sputtered out, and early singles from the band’s fifth album show the Brits still aiming for the Pyromania-era Def Leppard energy it swiped years ago, even though it’s clearly waning,” a critic wrote. “At least the Solid Gold video earns some points for singer Justin Hawkins’ metallic-jumpsuit bombast.”

In an interview with the Guardian, Justin Hawkes said: “I always wanted to be Freddie (Mercury), Brian (May), Angus (Young) and Bon (Scott) in one. Those are my four touchstones.” The frontman in fact has tattoos of a vintage mid-’80s synthesizer — the DX7 — used by Queen, and individual images of Queen members—as depicted on the album Hot Space — on his fingers.

The glam-rock revivalists have launched album five with the single All The Pretty Girls. Rufus Taylor — son of Queen member Roger Taylor — has joined the outfit, lending the record a “more ‘beats-oriented’” vibe. — AFP-Relaxnews