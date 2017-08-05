‘The Dark Tower’: From movie adaptation to TV series

'The Dark Tower' opened August 4 in US theatres. — Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures France via AFPLOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — As the movie based on Stephen King's series of sci-fi books opened yesterday in the US, a TV adaptation is now also in the pipeline. Idris Elba has agreed to star in the series, which will delve into the past of his character, Roland Deschain.

The idea of expanding the Dark Tower universe has been around for several years. As the movie adaptation opens in US theatres this weekend, the TV adaptation has taken a step closer to reality with Glen Mazzara just announced as showrunner. That's good news for fans of the series, and of Stephen King, since Mazzara was previously a showrunner on The Walking Dead.

This TV version won't serve as a bridge between the movies, as originally expected, given the abundance of story material. In fact, the TV series will be independent of the movie, even if a few overlaps can be expected.

The TV drama will focus on the origins of the Dark Tower hero, Roland Deschain, played by Elba in the movie. It will draw, in particular, on the fourth book in King's series, Wizard and Glass. Fans can expect to meet a young Roland and learn how he became a gunslinger, how he met The Man in Black and what his first mission involved.

Idris Elba has already signed on, as have as the movie's producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer. However, director Nikolaj Arcel will not be involved in this TV version.

It's not yet known which US TV network will air the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is likely to head to a cable channel or a digital streaming platform. — AFP-Relaxnews