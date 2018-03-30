‘The Crown’: Tobias Menzies as the new, older Prince Philip

British actor Tobias Menzies — AFP picLONDON, March 30 — The Outlander actor is replacing Matt Smith for season 3 of British regal dramatisation The Crown, joining Olivia Colman who leads as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series.

Season three of The Crown, which covers the period in British history from 1964 to 1976, will welcome Tobias Menzies of Casino Royale, Rome and Outlander as its new Prince Philip.

The production is replacing several principal cast members in order to better reflect the older age of the characters they portray.

Season one, first broadcast in 2016, speculated upon the personal reactions of members of the royal family to events occurring in post-war Britain between 1947 and 1955; season two retained Claire Foy as the Queen and Matt Smith as Prince Philip in covering 1956 through to 1964.

In addition to Tobias Menzies and Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter has joined the cast as the queen's sister, Princess Margaret, previously played by Vanessa Kirby.

Should it follow the precedent set by the previous two seasons, The Crown is expected to return towards the end of 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews