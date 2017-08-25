The creators of ‘The Good Wife’ set their sights on an Israeli series

The series 'Your Honor' by Ron Ninio. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Robert and Michelle King, the creators of the The Good Wife, are working on the adaptation of an Israeli series, Your Honor.

An American version of Your Honor seemed likely in April when the series won the top Grand Jury Prize at the Paris Series Mania festival, under the presidency of Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers).

Four months later, the remake has been officially announced by King Size Productions, the production company controlled by Robert and Michelle King, the creators of the legal drama series The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

As predicted, the duo will join forces with Peter Moffat, the man behind the British legal series Criminal Justice and its American version starring John Turturro The Night Of, which aired last year on HBO.

Your Honor tells the tale of the dilemma faced by an upstanding judge whose son is implicated in a hit-and-run car accident.

The situation becomes all the more complicated when it turns out that the victim of the accident was the son of a mafia boss.

Broadcast earlier this year Israel, the series has received a green light for a second season which will air in 2018.

Other local adaptations are in the pipeline in Germany, in Italy and in Russia. — AFP-Relaxnews