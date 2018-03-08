The Cranberries announce final album plus reissue of debut

The members of the Irish rock band The Cranberries. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 8 ― The remaining members of the Irish rock band shared the news in a statement on their website.

The Cranberries announced their plan to release a final album, Stereogum reports; the LP is expected for early 2019. It was completed prior to frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's unexpected death, at age 46, in January.

There will also be a 25th anniversary reissue of the group's debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? due out later this year, featuring previously unreleased material from that era.

Both projects were already in the works before the tragic passing. “After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started,” the three remaining band members wrote in statement. “As this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it.”

The group's preceding album, Something Else, landed in 2017 and featured new renditions of their songs, along with three new tracks. ― AFP-Relaxnews