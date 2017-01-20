Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 12:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

The claws come out for new trailer of Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’ (VIDEO)

Friday January 20, 2017
12:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Analysts: Bad economy won’t help Pakatan do better in GE14Analysts: Bad economy won’t help Pakatan do better in GE14

The Edit: ‘Split’ review: M Night Shyamalan’s comeback continuesThe Edit: ‘Split’ review: M Night Shyamalan’s comeback continues

Three dead after car ploughs into pedestrians in AustraliaThree dead after car ploughs into pedestrians in Australia

The Edit: It’s Morphin Time with this new ‘Power Rangers’ clipThe Edit: It’s Morphin Time with this new ‘Power Rangers’ clip

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — A new trailer for the X-Men spinoff film Logan has been revealed ahead of the movie’s US cinema release on March 3.

Hugh Jackman plays the title character, who eventually becomes the X-Men hero Wolverine. He stars alongside Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen. James Mangold directs.

The film is set in the near future, where Logan is taking care of an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. The arrival of a young mutant pursued by dark forces up-ends his attempts to hide and his legacy. — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’.A screengrab from Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline