The Chemical Brothers unveil VR experience ‘Under Neon Lights’

Screenshot from the VR video for ‘Under Neon Lights’. — Screengrab from YouTubeLONDON, April 14 — British music duo The Chemical Brothers have teamed up with virtual reality company Within on a new VR video for their track Under Neon Lights, which features St Vincent.

The team at Within calls the VR project “a psychological and physical coming-of-age story, framed around a girl whose world builds in neon colour as she runs through the different environmental stages of her life.”

As users explore the “experience,” the environment reacts both to them and to the music.

“The visual narrative mirrors the track’s swirls and beats at every turn, but you determine those turns in real time,” the team explains.

To experience Under Neon Lights, visit https://with.in/neon in any browser, via mobile or desktop, or a Daydream VR headset. Smartphone users can move the phone around to experience the VR world in a “magic window”; then tap and hold on their screens to enter it. Alternately, those using Daydream can use the Daydream controller to interact and to enter the neon world.

Within has also provided open source codes and models on GitHub.

“We invite all developers, animators and creators to look under the hood and sample, mix, morph and build anew.”

The Chemical Brothers’ Under Neon Lights is included on the band’s latest album, Born in the Echoes.

The duo joins a number of acts who are sharing their music in interactive, virtual-reality form. Last month, The Gorillaz released a 360-degree video on YouTube for the track Saturnz Barz (Spirit House), which can be viewed with Google Cardboard or Daydream headsets.

Radiohead released the app PolyFauna in 2014, based on imagery and sounds for their track Bloom, while Bjork’s Biophilia project was released as an iPad app and Arcade Fire is behind interactive videos for Reflektor and The Wilderness Downtown. — AFP-Relaxnews