The best is yet to come: Justin Bieber reflects on troubled past

Singer Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 24 — Justin Bieber has been reflecting back on his life and is thankful that he’s not where he once was.

Biebs took to Instagram to post the 2014 mug shot from his DUI arrest with a current picture of himself. Reflecting on his troubled past, he captioned the snap by saying: “I love this because it reminds me I’m not exactly where I want to be but thank god I’m not where I used to be!! The best is yet to come, do you believe it?”

Bieber was arrested in Miami in January 2014 on charges of driving under the influence, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest.

At the time, the singer also admitted to having smoked marijuana and taken prescription medication. Let’s hope Biebs will continue to stay away from trouble and focus on his creating more songs instead.

I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT