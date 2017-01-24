The beast is unleashed in new TV spots for ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — The king of apes is back with four new TV spots for upcoming film Kong: Skull Island.

The film re-envisions King Kong in a story that takes place during the Vietnam War, with a diverse team of explorers venturing deep into an uncharted Pacific island only to cross paths with the beast himself.

Kong: Skull Island takes place in the same universe as the new Godzilla films and will eventually culminate in a King Kong vs Godzilla film.

A screengrab from upcoming film ‘Kong: Skull Island’.The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kong: Skull Island reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific — as beautiful as it is treacherous — unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.”

Kong: Skull Island is set for release on March 24.