‘The Battleship Island’ stars to meet Malaysian fans

From left: So Ji-sub, Hwang Jung-min and Song Joong-ki star in ‘The Battleship Island’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Ahead of its release in Malaysia, the stars and director of The Battleship Island are coming over to Malaysia to promote the action movie.

Main cast Song Joong-ki, So Ji-sub and Hwang Jung-min, along with director Ryoo Seung-wan, will be part of the The Battleship Island Malaysia Star Tour, taking place on August 9.

Further details such as time and venue have yet to be revealed.

Fans of Korean entertainment would recognise Song from the popular drama series, Descendants of the Sun, Hwang from 2016 horror movie The Wailing and So from various movies and dramas such as A Company Man and Oh My Venus.

In the historical action movie, the three actors star as Lee Kang-Ok (Hwang), Choi Chil Seong (So) and Park Moo-Yeong (Song), the former two who are imprisoned and forced to mine for coal at the Battleship Island labour camp while the latter is a freedom fighter who infiltrates the island to rescue a key figure in the independence movement that is held captive there. Together, the three try to escape Battleship Island while leading 400 fellow Korean prisoners during the Japanese colonial era.

The Battleship Island lands on our shores this August 17.— CinemaOnline