Last updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 8:01 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Showbiz

The Avalanches look set to play Glastonbury 2017

Friday December 23, 2016
11:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Flash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in SingaporeFlash floods bring traffic to grinding halt in Singapore

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attackerGermany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

The Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thingThe Edit: Ginger-flavoured Coke is a thing

Eyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crashEyewitness recalls sight of ‘flying bus’ in fatal Muar crash

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Australian band The Avalanches look set to play Glastonbury Festival next year. — AFP-Relaxnews picAustralian band The Avalanches look set to play Glastonbury Festival next year. — AFP-Relaxnews picLONDON, Dec 23 — According to eFestivals, The Avalanches have confirmed that they will play next year’s Glastonbury festival.

The site reports that in a now-deleted tweet on their official Twitter page the Australian duo announced the news, simply saying, “We are playing Glastonbury!”

So far the only other act confirmed for the festival is Radiohead, who will headline, although there are rumours that the Foo Fighters could also be performing at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival will take place in Pilton, in the English county of Somerset, from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline