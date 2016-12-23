The Avalanches look set to play Glastonbury 2017

Australian band The Avalanches look set to play Glastonbury Festival next year. — AFP-Relaxnews picLONDON, Dec 23 — According to eFestivals, The Avalanches have confirmed that they will play next year’s Glastonbury festival.

The site reports that in a now-deleted tweet on their official Twitter page the Australian duo announced the news, simply saying, “We are playing Glastonbury!”

So far the only other act confirmed for the festival is Radiohead, who will headline, although there are rumours that the Foo Fighters could also be performing at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival will take place in Pilton, in the English county of Somerset, from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 June, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews