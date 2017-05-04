Last updated -- GMT+8

The aliens are ready to rip out in new ‘Alien: Covenant’ TV spot (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — If you’ve been missing those gross aliens tearing out of their human host scenes, this new TV spot from 20th Century Fox’s upcoming sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Covenant will bring back all the feels that we’re so used to with this popular franchise.

This sixth instalment of the Alien franchise is directed by Ridley Scott and it will see the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

The film stars Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The path to paradise begins in hell.  Scott returns to the universe he created, with Alien: Covenant, a new chapter in his groundbreaking Alien franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Alien: Covenant is set for release on May 12.   

A screengrab of one of those gory alien scenes you can expect from ‘Alien: Covenant’. A screengrab of one of those gory alien scenes you can expect from ‘Alien: Covenant’.

