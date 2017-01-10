Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:19 pm GMT+8

‘The Affair’ confirmed to be returning for season four

Tuesday January 10, 2017
File picture of Ruth Wilson (left) and Jake Gyllenhaal. Wilson stars in ‘The Affair’, which will return for a fourth season on Showtime. — Cover Media picFile picture of Ruth Wilson (left) and Jake Gyllenhaal. Wilson stars in ‘The Affair’, which will return for a fourth season on Showtime. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Showtime’s drama series The Affair will be returning for a fourth season, reports Deadline.

The news comes just weeks before the season 3 finale of the drama airs on January 29, with the latest season picking up three years after Noah’s (West) shock confession of guilt at a murder trial.

While Noah has been attempting to restart his life, Alison (Wilson) has been raising her daughter alongside Cole (Jackson) and Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in Montauk, and Helen (Tierney) faced uncertainty with her boyfriend Vik (Omar Metwally.)

Exploring the emotional and psychological effects of an affair that destroyed two marriages and a crime that brings the individuals back together, The Affair stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, and has already won three Golden Globes for its first and second season including best drama series. — AFP-Relaxnews

