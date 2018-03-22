Tessa Thompson joins Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black’ spin-off

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as Valkyrie and Thor in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, March 22 — Having already played opposite each other in Thor: Ragnarok, the two actors will reunite in the new Men in Black film announced for 2019.

Tessa Thompson, of Marvel superhero movie Thor: Ragnarok, Rocky boxing successor Creed, TV’s episodic cyborg western Westworld and sci-fi excursion Annihilation, becomes the second lead actor named to the cast of 2019’s Men in Black spin-off.

The film is due May 17, 2019 in US cinemas, with F. Gary Gray of Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious directing.

Chris Hemsworth continues negotiations over the role but is understood to be joining the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two actors already shared screentime in last November’s Thor: Ragnarok, in which Hemsworth reprised his role as the hammer-toting Norse God of Thunder, while Thompson was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as human trafficker and fearsome warrior Valkyrie.

They and their Marvel characters are both involved in April 2018 ensemble movie Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Men in Black, Sony Pictures is in the process of rebooting the franchise with a new acting cast, and is said to be looking for a Caucasian man, a black woman, and an older man for the three lead roles.

With Hemwsorth and Thompson in place, attention — and speculation — can now turn to the third character description.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who played the original saga’s two heroes, will not be reprising their roles. — AFP-Relaxnews