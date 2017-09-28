‘Terminator 6’ gets 2019 release date

A figure from the movie ‘The Terminator’ is displayed inside the house where Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — He will be back just like always and by that we mean the sixth instalment of the Terminator franchise has received a release date.

Paramount Pictures announced that Terminator 6 be out on July 26, 2019. Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor with Arnold Schwarzenegger also back to reprise his iconic cyborg role.

While not much plot details are known, James Cameron has confirmed that the movie will be a follow-up from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Deadpool’s Tim Miller will be directing the film with Cameron returning as a producer.