Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

‘Terminator 6’ gets 2019 release date

Thursday September 28, 2017
04:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’

Penang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong KongPenang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong Kong

The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’

The Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely menThe Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely men

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A figure from the movie ‘The Terminator’ is displayed inside the house where Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. — Reuters picA figure from the movie ‘The Terminator’ is displayed inside the house where Arnold Schwarzenegger was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal, October 7, 2011. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — He will be back just like always and by that we mean the sixth instalment of the Terminator franchise has received a release date.

Paramount Pictures announced that Terminator 6 be out on July 26, 2019. Linda Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor with Arnold Schwarzenegger also back to reprise his iconic cyborg role.

While not much plot details are known, James Cameron has confirmed that the movie will be a follow-up from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Deadpool’s Tim Miller will be directing the film with Cameron returning as a producer.    

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline