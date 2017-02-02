Teri Hatcher joins ‘Supergirl’ season two in mystery villain role

Teri Hatcher has reportedly joined ‘Supergirl’ and is set to play the new major villain of the second season. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — US actress Teri Hatcher — who formerly starred as Lois Lane on the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman — is set to return to the DC universe in a much darker role.

According to reports, Hatcher has joined The CW’s sophomore drama Supergirl for a multi-episode arc and is set to play the new major villain of the second season (via Variety).

Commenting on Hatcher’s addition to the cast, the show’s executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said: “No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favourite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans.”

Other season two Supergirl guest stars will include Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter and Hatcher’s former Desperate Housewives co-star Brenda Strong. — AFP-Relaxnews