Tennis great Federer at premiere of ‘Borg McEnroe’ (VIDEO)

ZURICH, Sept 30 — Swiss tennis star Roger Federer walked the green carpet at the premiere of Borg McEnroe at the 13th annual Zurich Film Festival on Thursday (September 28).

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was joined by Icelandic actor Sverrir Gudnason at the premiere, who plays retired tennis player Bjorn Borg.

Tennis players Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe stand during the presentation ceremony of masters senior tennis tournament in central Madrid April 13, 2007. — Reuters pic

The Swede, nicknamed the 'Ice Man', won five Wimbledons in a row and six French Opens but retired at the age of 26, much to the disappointment of tennis fans.

The film shows Borg's famous rivalry with US player John McEnroe (played by Shia LaBeouf), who was well known for his on-court outbursts (a sharp contrast to the quieter Swede), and how it culminated in the 1980 Wimbledon final. — Reuters