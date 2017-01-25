Temper Trap return to Malaysia for a solo show

Malaysia is one of the stops for Temper Trap during their South-east Asian tour. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — It hasn’t been that long since Temper Trap last visited Malaysia, and now the alternative rock band is ready to hit the country once again!

Marking their third visit, the quartet band is finally coming to Malaysia for their very own showcase!

The band previously played at some of the biggest festivals in Malaysia including Future Music Festival Asia 2013 and Good Vibes Festival 2016!

Due to the good reception from the local fans, the band has decided to include Malaysia as part of their South-east Asian tour, right after announcing their comeback in Singapore.

Temper Trap is most known for their indie anthem Sweet Disposition which was not only a huge success in their home country, Australia, but fared better in Japan and across Europe.

The song is the band’s most successful one to date, having won several awards including Best Group and Most Popular Australian Single at the 2010 ARIA Music Awards.

On June 10, 2016, the band released their third studio album Thick as Thieves, which serves as a follow-up to their experimental self-titled second studio album, which is also reminiscent of their debut album’s sound.

Organised by Upfront@The Bee, in collaboration with ADSC, a subdivision of The Livescape Group, the four-piece band will be performing at The Bee, Publika from 8pm onwards, on March 9, 2017.

Pre-sale tickets are priced at RM148 while the regular ones cost RM168. The tickets are now available at galactix.asia — TheHive.Asia